Spooky but safe Halloween events happening across central Arkansas

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween is still happening in Arkansas this year. So grab your mask and costume, and let's have some spooky fun!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — We know, we know. One could argue the whole year of 2020 is haunted... but let's focus on October for now.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween is still happening in Arkansas this year. So grab your mask and costume, and get ready to have some spooky (but safe) fun during this haunted month!

Here are some go-to events in central Arkansas:

Jeep, Car, and Truck Clubs, church groups, local businesses & organizations will line the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room parking lot and hand out candy. So, dress your kids in their favorite Halloween Costume and bring them out Halloween for a fun, safe way to trick-or-treat! The event is free.

Where? SoMa Outdoor Dining Room

When? Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

There will be a showing "Beetlejuice" followed by "Poltergeist" after a brief intermission. Tickets are $40 per person and include your entrance into the stadium as well as your beers. (Beers will be served in 12 oz pours.) This is a 21 and up event. A valid ID is required for entry.

Where? War Memorial Stadium

When? Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

You can enjoy socially distanced trick-or-treating, making s'mores, a costume contest, a showing of Hocus Pocus, and more!

Where? Dickey-Stephens Park

When? Oct. 24, at 3:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Museum of Discovery has lots of activities cooked up in their witches brew, like Monster Mashup Puppets, DIY Face Paints, Monster Noise Makers, and more!

Where? Museum of Discovery

When? Oct. 24, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Do you know the legend of the Gurdon light, the Fouke Monster, or Woodson Lateral Road? Come travel through the levels of fun and fright to experience Shadows at Sixth! Foggy swamps, spooky monsters, and legendary ghosts await those who dare enter the deck! Tickets are $25 per vehicle.

Where? 600 Scott St. in Little Rock

When? Through Oct. 31, Sunday-Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday & Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

An outdoor activity that provides fun for all! Enjoy a ghostly carousel, graveyard of treats, mazes, a costume contest, and more!

Where? Filmland Amusement Park in North Little Rock

When? Oct. 23-24 & 30-31 at 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Play bingo along to the cheesy B-movie cliches in a selection of EIGHT terror films from the 1980s, for your chance to win a FREE movie pass to the theater once we reopen. FREE to play!

Where? Virtual

When? Oct. 9, 16, 20, 23, 27 & 30 at 7p.m. or 8 p.m. (depending on the date)

This will be an outdoor, socially distanced, FREE performance featuring youth students, adult students and professional instructors from Arkansas Circus Arts! Bring a blanket, your lawn chair, and stay 6 feet away from other groups/families.

Where? Lake Willastein Park in Maumelle

When? Nov. 1, noon - 9 p.m.

Dress up and come trick or treat at the Jess Odom Community Center! The Maumelle Youth Council and the Maumelle Parks and Recreation Department will be passing out candy on Halloween!

Where? Jess Odom Community Center in Maumelle

When? Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

What fortune lies ahead? A soothsayer will consult the magic cards and predict your future. You'll also be able to hear spooky ghost stories from the past. All you need to do is tune in to the Historic Arkansas Museum's Facebook livestream.

Where? Virtual

When? Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

Lots of Halloween classics, anywhere from The Conjuring to Hocus Pocus, will be shown at the North Little Rock Drive-In.

Where? 7318 Windsong Dr. in North Little Rock

When? Throughout October, times vary

Artoberfest is going virtual this year! It'll have fun fall activities for the whole family -- make-up tutorials from the Arts Center's theater team, costume ideas (using materials you can find around your house) from the AAC’s costume designer, and fall-themed art-making activities.

Where? Virtual

When? Through Oct. 18

You can learn how to build masks, prop coffins, and all sorts of spooky stuff with The Innovation Hub all throughout this spooky month!

Where? Virtual

When? Throughout October

Prefer a haunted house? A few options are: The Reaper House in North Little Rock, The Haunted Hotel in Little Rock, and Fear Factory 501 in Jacksonville.