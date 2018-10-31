Scary storms in the forecast for Halloween have trick-or-treaters divided on when's the best time to get candy. Some people said they’re getting ahead of the weather while others said they’re not spooked by the storms.

“The Heights Neighborhood Association put out on Facebook that a lot of the kids might be trick or treating tonight and they encourage them to do that because of the weather,” Marty Schaufele said.

Schaufele isn’t choosing one night to hand out treats.

“I’m prepared to do both nights,” Schaufele said.

She said if ghosts and goblins come to her door she’ll be prepared whether or not it’s raining.

“I’ve got the candy, we’ve got the witches, I’ve got the Halloween music,” Schaufele said.

She said it makes Halloween twice as fun this year. People were in and out of the Spirit store as it got closer to trick-or-treat hours, but not everyone planned to go out the same day.

“We’re going to be celebrating tomorrow,” Mathew Brooks said.

Brooks said his family will be safe inside on Halloween.

“Luckily for us, we’re doing it at a church and it is going to be inside,” Brooks said.

Another is celebrating Tuesday instead.

“Celebrating Halloween tonight because of the weather,” Clifton Johnson said.

Shalena Burgess is going to brave the storms with her 10-year-old.

“We’re going to be celebrating tomorrow night, even though it’s going to be raining,” Burgess said.

Her son is determined to celebrate on the traditional day.

“He said he wanted to do it tomorrow, and where we live at, they said they’re still going to do it,” Burgess said.

Which means his costume will be a little different.

“He got some rain boots and then he’s going to be a vampire, so I bought him a red umbrella,” Burgess said.

Burgess said his Halloween spirit won’t be dampened by the rain.

“It may dampen mine because I have to take him, but him, no. Rains not going to dampen it at all,” Burgess said.

If you are planning to go out and trick or treat tomorrow be sure to check the weather conditions before you go out.

