We’ll admit it — Halloween is our favorite time of the year, even more so than Christmas. We all get one night to dress up as someone or something completely different from our ordinary selves, to feel smarter, sexier, stronger or more interesting than we do in our daily lives. And if you regularly binge-watch Netflix like us, then you probably already have an idea of who you’d like to morph into this Halloween.

2019 has been a great year for TV and film: we got a new season of Stranger Things, a new Toy Story movie, and the final season of Game of Thrones, which, no matter how you feel about it, was undeniably epic. Hey, even if you don’t watch, everyone is likely to still know the characters. With all of these great things on the screen, there is plenty of inspiration for fun and unique costumes to wear.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of how-to costumes for some of our favorite characters, from the new ones we’ve grown to love to some notable throwbacks. These costumes are sure to help you pull off your most magical Halloween yet.

1. Hopper From Stranger Things

This beer-drinking, chain-smoking sheriff is in town: step into Hopper’s uniform for a day to become the most unlikely hero in Hawkins. Don’t forget his iconic cigarette, but before you light up the real thing, try one of these faux cigarettes, which create the illusion of burning without the smoke.

2. Father Blackwood From Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

To become this Gothic villain of Greendale — Satan’s right-hand man and the High Priest of the Church of Night — you’ll need to start with a white ruffled shirt like this one, a black vest, black dress pants, and dress shoes. You might also want to emulate his long fingernails and Victorian-style cane for the most dramatic effect.

3. Jon Snow From Game of Thrones

Even though Game of Thrones has officially come to an end, you don’t have to leave Winterfell behind just yet: take your place as Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, and make sure not to skimp on the fur. Start with this jacket and vest set, and add some black boots and a sword.

4. Woody From Toy Story

Come to life this Halloween as Pixar’s most lovable toy. Woody’s getup is most notable for its yellow striped button-up and cow print vest, so start with this shirt and pin kit. Pair with some blue jeans, a leather belt, and a pair of boots, then add a cowboy hat to complete the ensemble.

5. Archie Andrews From Riverdale

For a super easy yet put-together costume this Halloween, consider dressing up as Archie Andrews, small-town Riverdale’s star football player turned vigilante crime fighter. Pair a t-shirt and blue jeans with his signature letterman jacket and a pair of sneakers to complete this understated jock look.

6. Jughead Jones From Riverdale

Jughead Jones, Riverdale’s resident tortured writer, is best known for his signature slouchy beanie and fur-trimmed jacket. But when Jug’s not writing, he’s leading the Southside Serpents, so consider channeling his bad-boy side by sporting his leather Serpent’s jacket.

7. Don Draper From Mad Men

He’s tall, dark, and handsome, a family man and a genius advertiser living a double life. To achieve Don Draper’s sleek, buttoned-up look, you’ll need a crisp suit like this one, a white collared shirt, a tie, and a pair of dress shoes. Slick back your hair in typical Draper fashion to finish the look.

8. Newt Scamander From Fantastic Beasts

Cast a spell this Halloween as the bashful yet dashing Newt Scamander. This wizard and “magizoologist” looks effortlessly stylish in a 1920’s getup of brown waistcoat, bowtie, and blue overcoat. For an easy, high-quality option, try this costume set with everything you need to join the wizarding world.

9. Pennywise From It

If your goal is to terrify even the bravest of souls this Halloween, then dressing up as Pennywise is (obviously) your best option. The maniacal clown tormenting small-town Derry sports some big red hair, lots of ruffles, and a perpetual grin, all of which you can achieve with this spooky costume kit.

10. Jack Skellington From The Nightmare Before Christmas

The skeleton-who-stole-Christmas is a classic Halloween costume that never gets old: Jack’s bony bod would be difficult to achieve under normal circumstances (thankfully), but this costume set will give you that sought-after gaunt appearance, striped suit and all.

11. Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice — call on this “bio-exorcist” for a spooky Halloween. The super-sleazy ghost from the 80’s classic is distinguished by a uniquely repulsive appearance: matted hair and rotting flesh ensconced in a striped suit and tie. Try this costume set for everything you need to become this centuries old corpse.

12. Rick From Rick And Morty

An alcoholic scientist who can travel through different dimensions? We’ve got you covered: you’ll need a lab coat and some disheveled, pale blue hair, so try this deluxe costume kit. Just don’t forget to be a jerk to your grandson and sport an empty booze-like bottle to complete the look.

13. Finn From Adventure Time

This lanky twelve-year-old boy doesn’t let the trials and tribulations of his post-apocalyptic world put a damper on his optimism. Channel this cheerful kid this Halloween by sporting his understated ensemble of t-shirt, shorts, backpack, and headpiece.

14. Captain America

If you ever had childhood dreams of becoming a superhero, consider dressing up as Captain America. This ordinary man turned supersoldier is distinguished by his American-flag-inspired suit, so rock that red, white, and blue this Halloween.

15. John Wick

This ruthless assassin always looks slick in a suit and tie — even when bloodied and disheveled. Start with this dark two-piece suit, and add a matching leather belt and tie. To finish the look, tousle your hair with a little mouse, and consider adding some costume makeup to achieve those battle scars.