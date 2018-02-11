LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – This holiday season, a $5,000 shopping spree is up for grabs! Park Plaza is excited to be part of CBL Properties’ “Holiday Haul,” a contest that no savvy shopper will want to miss.

The Holiday Haul contest runs from November 1st to December 17th, during which time consumers can make a purchase from specific Park Plaza retailers and enter for their chance to win.

So, how does it work? It’s as simple as shopping your favorite stores! See how to enter below:

Visit Altar’d State, Buckle, H&M, Pandora, Sephora or Sunglass Hut at Park Plaza between now and Monday, Dec. 17. Make a purchase at the store. Text a picture of your receipt to 661-495-2389. You’re done and entered for your chance to win! One winner will be chosen and notified by Sunday, Dec. 23.

“We’re excited to share this contest with our shoppers here at Park Plaza, and we know they’ll have fun shopping their favorite stores,” said Alicia Easley, Marketing Director for Park Plaza. “Holiday Haul, along with Santa’s arrival, Black Friday, and much more, are going to make this holiday season a great one for our community.”

For more details, see contest rules and guidelines here.

© 2018 KTHV