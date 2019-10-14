LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Phoenix Nadie is of Choctaw descent. She wears turquoise and other stones to keep a connection with her ancestors.

As we talked to her, she explained some words in the Choctaw language, "'Halito,' which is 'greetings' or 'hi,' and 'chim achukma' means 'how are you.'"

Phoenix Nadie and Khopper Khan are both descendants of Native American heritage. Khopper explained how "osyio" means "hello" in Cherokee.

They don't celebrate Columbus Day. Instead, they recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day.

"As far as celebrating a day that someone came and recognized the fact that we were here, and that they could overpower us and use us, no we can't," Nadie explained.

"It's a slap in the face to say the least," Khan added.

Phoenix and Khopper want people to understand Christopher Columbus is not the beginning of the America's history, and even Arkansas displays a rich culture of the native people.

"The emblem of statehood, in that paragraph, it clearly states that they knew we were here 13,000 years before Europeans even set foot in America," Khan said.

"And I mean, there is so much already, like they have the big Indian head out here, but they also have the state name, Sherwood, and most of its streets and neighborhoods are all indigenous names," Nadie said.

But they said the ultimate goal is to not have one day of celebrating indigenous people, but to honor the entirety of American history daily.

"Everyday should be us celebrating family, and not just us--people," Khan explained. "Celebrate your family, because that's all a Native American clan or tribe is--it's family."

Nadie and Khan are creating a resolution, hoping that Arkansas state lawmakers will pass a bill that Arkansas will recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day. They hope to have it completed by next year.

