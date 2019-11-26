ARKANSAS, USA — The holiday season is full of joy and laughter for most, but it isn't easy-going for everyone. Many organizations all around central Arkansas could use your help through either volunteer work or donations.

Here's a few ways you can help out during the 2019 holiday season: 

  • Arkansas Children's Hospital Holiday Card Project
    • Purchase a $20 box of cards decorated by ACH patients, all proceeds go to ACH
  • CAPCA in Conway
  • Little Rock Compassion Center
    • Both volunteers and donations are being accepted, click here for more information
  • AR Food Bank
    • Call 501-569-4346 to donate, or sign up for a wait-list to volunteer on their website
  • Salvation Army
    • Visit an Angel Tree location to help a child in need or give donations to a Red Kettle location, click here for more information
  • Arkansas Dream Center
    • The ADC has many volunteer opportunities between now and Christmas. They can all be found on their website.
  • The Go!bbler Trot
    • Entry is free at this run/walk in Little Rock on Nov. 28, but non-perishable food items and donations are accepted. Sign-ups and more information can be found here.
  • Harmony Health Clinic
    • Food, gloves, socks, hygiene products, paper towels, zip lock bags, and water are just a few things the pantry is in need of. Click here for more details.
  • Watershed
    • Food and money donations are being accepted. Click here for more details.
  • The Parlor Tattoo
    • A free turkey dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving day. You can find more information on how to help out on their Facebook page.
  • Hot Springs Volunteer's
  • oneChurch
    • Volunteers are needed to make, pack, and/or serve meals on Thanksgiving Day. Call 501-764-1181 for more information.
  • Saline County Toy Commission
    • Donate toys to kids in need through donation boxes located at Dollar Generals throughout Saline County.

This story will be edited with updates.

