ARKANSAS, USA — The holiday season is full of joy and laughter for most, but it isn't easy-going for everyone. Many organizations all around central Arkansas could use your help through either volunteer work or donations.

Here's a few ways you can help out during the 2019 holiday season:

Arkansas Children's Hospital Holiday Card Project Purchase a $20 box of cards decorated by ACH patients, all proceeds go to ACH

Holiday Card Project CAPCA in Conway Free student pantry needs donations of food and cash

in Conway Little Rock Compassion Center Both volunteers and donations are being accepted, click here for more information

AR Food Bank Call 501-569-4346 to donate, or sign up for a wait-list to volunteer on their website

Salvation Army Visit an Angel Tree location to help a child in need or give donations to a Red Kettle location, click here for more information

Arkansas Dream Center The ADC has many volunteer opportunities between now and Christmas. They can all be found on their website.

The Go!bbler Trot Entry is free at this run/walk in Little Rock on Nov. 28, but non-perishable food items and donations are accepted. Sign-ups and more information can be found here.

Harmony Health Clinic Food, gloves, socks, hygiene products, paper towels, zip lock bags, and water are just a few things the pantry is in need of. Click here for more details.

Watershed Food and money donations are being accepted. Click here for more details.

The Parlor Tattoo A free turkey dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving day. You can find more information on how to help out on their Facebook page.

Hot Springs Volunteer's Water, drinks, luggage on wheels, and big bags for the homeless are needed for the Thanksgiving Benefit Meal.

oneChurch Volunteers are needed to make, pack, and/or serve meals on Thanksgiving Day. Call 501-764-1181 for more information.

Saline County Toy Commission Donate toys to kids in need through donation boxes located at Dollar Generals throughout Saline County.



