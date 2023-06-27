How to safely celebrate Fourth of July this year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and its important to stay safe and aware of firework laws!
It's important to remember that while fireworks can be fun, they can also be really dangerous!
For the safety of yourself, your family, friends, and children, it's important to exercise firework safety and to use them responsibly.
Have a designated shooter that knows each firework; how it performs and how to safely light the firework. Make your backyard celebration not only a fantastic show for the family, but a teaching lesson for everyone present.
Make sure your children know the proper laws on fireworks — do NOT throw them from cars, do NOT put them in mailboxes, and do NOT throw them at others!
Pranks and fun can quickly turn into tragic and deadly situations.
(a) It shall be unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school, or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold, or offered for sale.
(b) No person shall ignite or discharge any permissible articles of fireworks within, or throw the fireworks from, a motor vehicle while therein, nor shall any person place or throw any ignited article of fireworks into or at a motor vehicle or at or near any person or group of people.
- Parents and caretakers should always closely supervise teens if they are using fireworks.
- Always read and follow the label directions.
- Parents should not allow young children to handle fireworks.
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.
- Do not hold a firework in your hand unless specifically stated in the caution label.
- Fireworks should only be used outdoors.
- Never carry fireworks in your pocket.
- Only light one firework at a time.
- Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.
- Only light fireworks on smooth, flat surfaces that are away from homes, dry grass and leaves, or flammable materials.
- Never relight a "dud" firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
- Used fireworks should be soaked with water and placed in a nonflammable trash can outside; several feet away from a house, garage, deck area or anything else flammable.
- Do not use homemade fireworks, professional fireworks or illegal explosives: they can be deadly.