List: Where to find Juneteenth events around central Arkansas

Arkansans are finding ways to combine the tragic history with the celebration of true freedom with events, festivals, and lessons.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With Juneteenth becoming a national holiday 142 years after the last group of enslaved African Americans were told of The Emancipation Proclamation in America, Arkansans are finding ways to combine the tragic history with the celebration of true freedom.

Brian Rodgers with the Mosaic Templars Culture Center explained that Jubilee is what Arkansans use to celebrate their ancestors' freedom as far back as the 1880s.

They celebrated what they called Emancipation Day.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, proudly presents, The Juneteenth Experience: A Moment of History. Join us, Saturday, June 18, 2022, Arkansas State Capitol, 10 a.m. for an unforgettable commemorative experience. Keynote speaker will be legendary Broadcaster Broadway Joe Booker. Free event and open to the public.

Juneteenth in Da Rock at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center

On June 18, 2022, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will host a day-long event featuring activities, vendors, virtual programs, food and entertainment for all ages. Theirr annual Juneteenth event boasts over 5000 attendees from across the state, with hundreds of participating vendors, performers, and sponsors.

Saturday, June 18. | Juneteenth 5K Walk/Run

In conjunction with our day of Juneteenth festivities, the museum in partnership with the Little Rock Marathon will host our inaugural Juneteenth 5K walk/run. This event will be an opportunity to bring runners and walkers together to support Juneteenth in da Rock, while also promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. REGISTRATION REQUIRED

After a day full of celebration with food trucks and vendors, a kid's zone, plus music and entertainment. EVENT FREE

Juneteenth Stone Soul Picnic

Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m. at North Little Rock Riverfront. Tickets on sale now at Eventbrite, Ugly Mikes,Uncle Ts,Qlc detail,Record Rack in Pine Bluff. Vip Tables are available!

Juneteenth Interfaith Service

Saint Mark and Second Baptist Church Downtown are coming together to host this year’s Juneteenth Interfaith Service, June 15th at 6:30 p.m. The special guest speaker is none other than our friend, Rev. Reginald Sharpe, Jr., Senior Pastor at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Chicago, IL.

Benton Juneteenth

Ralph Bunche Park,1300 S. East Street Jun 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM.