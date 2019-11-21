LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories.

Their 'Kendra Gives Back' community-giving program allows community members to host in-store events for causes and organizations that work to improve health & wellness, education & entrepreneurship, and empowerment.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Kendra Scott at the Promenade at Chenal is hosting a Princess Holiday Party. The Snow Queen and Beauty will be at the store for a meet and greet session, along with photo-ops, song performances and an interactive story time.

Parents can enjoy this time to get their holiday shopping done while their children enjoy special snacks and seasonal treats.

The event will take place at Kendra Scott, located at 17717 Chenal Parkway in Little Rock, Ark. from 2-4 p.m.

Kendra Scott