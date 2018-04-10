Little Rock, Ark. (KTHV) – When you think October you think all things fall. But, you mainly think about Halloween.

So, we don’t mean to give you a fright but THV11 loves a good scare.

We’ve compiled a bloodcurdling list of some of the top spooky, haunted houses/attractions in and around the metro.

If you see one we missed, don’t be grim, shoot us an email to web@thv11.com.

2018 List of Haunted Houses:

Benton:

Twisted Intent Haunted Attraction [Formerly Torture Chamber]

According to Twisted Intent’s website, this attraction is 6 ½ acres, with a 72,000 square foot facility. It previously housed the Torture Chamber and has expanded into new realms of fear.

Location:

The Warehouse off Edison at 706 Center Street

Time [Varies with dates of operation]:

Open from 7 p.m. to Midnight on October 12-13, 19-20 & 26-27.

Open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on October 25, 28 and 30.

Open from 7 p.m. to ?:?? on Halloween Night

Cost:

$15 per person or $20 Fast Pass

Halloween Night is $20 per person or $25 Fast Pass

Other: No refunds, cash or Visa/Mastercard are accepted. This attraction is NOT recommended for small children.

Conway:

Haunted House of Conway presented by Creepy Works

“Creepy Works haunted attraction provides a whole host of southern inhospitality. Once inside you will be drawn into depths where you will lose control of rational thought and calmness as panic and fear overload your senses and abilities.”

Location:

150 Highway 286 East

Time:

7 p.m. to Midnight [7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on October 25 & November 1]

Dates of Operation:

October 5 & 6, 12 & 13, 19 & 20, 25-31, November 1

Cost:

Adults $12

Kids 12 & Under $10

Discounts:

Groups of 10+ are $10

Military $10

Hot Springs:

Magic Screams at Magic Springs Theme Park

Location:

1701 East Grand Avenue

Time:

CarnEvil #9 “Here Come the Clowns” - Chicken Hour 5-6 p.m.; Full scare 6 p.m. to close

ExiTrance “The Bridge to No Where” – Full scare Dark to close

Lola “The Haunted Doll” – Full scare 6 p.m. to close

Wasteland “Some Secrets Can’t Be Buried” – Full scare 6 p.m. to close

The LAST RIDE “Zombie Hunt Adventure” – Full scare 6 p.m. to close

Dates of Operation:

Weekends October 6-28

Cost:

See Website, click here.

Jacksonville:

Fear Factory 501

Location:

25120 Hwy. 107

Time:

7 to 11 p.m. [Midnight on Halloween]

Dates of Operation:

October 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 31. November 2 & 3

Cost:

$15 every night [$20 on Halloween]

$20 Speed Pass every night [$25 on Halloween]

Discounts:

Groups of 10+ get one dollar off admission per ticket

Military also gets one dollar off admission per ticket

Other:

Kid Friendly is October 21 & 28 from 7-8 p.m.

$10 admission.

No other discounts apply.

Little Rock:

Haunted Hotel of Arkansas

[Credit: Haunted Hotel of Arkansas site]

Location:

3400 Brown Street

Time:

All weekdays 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 7 p.m. to Midnight

Dates of Operation:

Sept. 28 & 29, October 5, 6, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 23-31, November 2 & 3

Cost:

$15 per person or speed pass $20

Halloween night $20 per person or $25 speed pass

TERRORPLEX: [The Crypt + Terror Under the Big Top 3D + The Haunted Hospital]

Location:

10800 Colonel Glenn Road

Time:

7 p.m. to Midnight

Dates of Operation:

Sept. 28-30; October 5-7, 12-14, 18-21, 25-31

Cost:

$15 for one haunted house

$20 for two haunted houses

$30 for three haunted houses

Discounts:

There will be special discount nights which would be three houses for $20.

Check their social media for details.

North Little Rock:

The Reaper Haunted House

The Reaper’s website says, “Are you ready for intensity never before seen in a haunt? Are you ready to cry and scream and beg for your life? Step inside The Reaper Haunted House, the most intense haunted house in Arkansas, and see if you can make it through over 15,000 square feet of horror with 30 scenes of blood, gore and mayhem. In Reaper’s world, anything goes… and no one will be there to save you… This year’s haunted house will be bigger and better than ever.”

Location:

6016 Crystal Hill Road

Time:

7 p.m. until the last person runs screaming out of them

Dates of Operation:

Sept 28 & 29, Oct. 5 & 6, 12 & 13, 18-31

Cost:

$15+ tax

If you see one we missed, don’t be grim, shoot us an email to web@thv11.com.

© 2018 KTHV