It's almost time to celebrate America's 242nd birthday, and Arkansas is ready to let freedom ring!

THV11 has compiled a list of some of the best festivities and fireworks displays in the area.

If you'd like to submit one you think we missed, please send an email to web@thv11.com

NOTE: All festivities take place on July 4, unless otherwise noted.

Austin:

4th of July celebration

JUNE 30

Indian Lakes [1365 W Lewisburg Rd, Austin, Arkansas 72007]

11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Fireworks show will begin as soon as it gets dark.

Beebe:

4th of July Extravaganza

JUNE 30

Beebe City Park [Access Rd, Beebe, Arkansas 72012]

5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is FREE and includes food, drinks, live music, water slides and a spectacular fireworks show! Live music by Radney "Little E" Pennington and the Season 7 Winner of The Voice, Craig Wayne Boyd! Be sure to bring your lawn chairs to ensure seating.

Benton:

Celebration in Salem

Salem Ballpark [8406 Angela Dr, Benton, Arkansas 72019]

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

FREE watermelon and bottled water, a live band, thanks to Thomas Penn & The Highway 5 Blues Band, an All You Can Eat catfish, shrimp, chicken, etc. dinner catered by Riverside Grocery, and most importantly, a FREE FIREWORKS SHOW!

Independence Day Bash

Saline County Fairgrounds

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 300 kids 12 and under will receive a free Build-a-Bear ticket.

Live music begins at 6 p.m.

Build-a-Bear begins at 7 p.m.

Fireworks are at 9:40 p.m.

There will be helicopter rides, zip line, a climbing wall, mechanical bull, a kiddie train, Mobile Video Game Station and more.

Bismarck:

Island Fest at DeGray Lake

DeGray Lake Resort State Park [2027 State Park Entrance Rd, Bismarck, Arkansas 71929]

Lodge Island - ALL DAY

Activities include watermelon eating contest and water relays, to the underwater treasure hunt and the fourth annual Freedom 5K Fun Run.

Cabot:

4th of July Celebration

[1245 Bill Foster Memorial Hwy, Cabot, AR 72023]

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

FREE to enter!

Large firework show, live music from the Steve Hester Band, face painting, dunking booth, inflatables and full concessions!

Conway:

Freedom Fest Conway 2018

JUNE 30

Beaverfork Lake Park [20 Kinley Dr, Conway, Arkansas 72032]

5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Freedom Fest Conway is back with live music from local artists, food trucks, fun for the whole family, & a patriotic firework show at dark.

Admission is free.

Red, White and BBQ at Antioch

JULY 1

Antioch Baptist Church [150 Amity Rd, Conway, Arkansas 72032]

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

More information, click here.

4th of July with AST

Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre [Reynolds Performance Hall, Conway, Arkansas 72035]

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

With food, arts and crafts, and boatloads of fun, it's a unique and fun "Froclicsome Fourth"

10 a.m. - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Reynolds Performance Hall, our 1-hour adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy, designed as a perfect introduction to Shakespeare for audiences of all ages.

at Reynolds Performance Hall, our 1-hour adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy, designed as a perfect introduction to Shakespeare for audiences of all ages. 2 p.m. - Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY at Reynolds Performance Hall, an intimate production of the classic musical.

at Reynolds Performance Hall, an intimate production of the classic musical. 7:30 p.m. - THE WINTER'S TALE outdoors on the lawn in front of McAlister Hall at UCA. With food trucks, art vendors, and craft activities for children, cap off your evening with the magic of Shakespeare under the stars.

Fairfield Bay:

Festival at the Bay

July 4-July 8

Fairfield Bay [337 Snead Dr, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas 72088]

Don't miss our 4th of July events, fireworks shows, parade and other ways to celebrate our glorious country.

Admission is free

Haskell:

Independence Day Celebration

JUNE 29

Arkansas Health Center [6701 US-67, Benton, AR 72015]

6 p.m.

Midway games, carnival rides, inflatables, live music, food, and fireworks!

Lake Norrell to Host Fireworks Extravaganza

JUNE 30

Near the Lake Norrell Dam.

9 p.m.

Hot Springs:

Salute to America Fireworks

JULY 1

Magic Springs Theme and Water Park [1701 E Grand Ave, Hot Springs, Arkansas 71901]

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tune in to The Bull 101.5 FM to hear the simulcast.

Parking is free after 8 p.m.

Independence Day Fireworks

Lake Hamilton [4800 Central Ave, Hot Springs, Arkansas 71901]

Fireworks will be at sunset

The rain-delay date will be Friday, July 6, at dark.

Admission is FREE

The Red, White & You Picnic in the Park

Arlington Lawn, Hot Springs National Park

10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission to Children's activities and entertainment, food for purchase, loads of fun! Proceeds benefit the restoration of the Maurice Bathhouse.

Little Rock:

Pops on the River

First Security Amphitheater [400 President Clinton Ave. Little Rock, AR 72201]

3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Activities include free children’s activities, a shopping marketplace, food trucks and lots of entertainment and fireworks show.

Admission is free.

Fun on the Fourth

Pinnacle Mountain State Park [West Summit Area, Little Rock, Arkansas 72223]

9:30 a.m. to Noon

Join park interpreters for a day full of old-fashioned games for the whole family. There will be water balloon volleyball, sprinkler tug-of-war, relay races, and more!

Admission is FREE

Fleet Feet Firecracker Fast 5K

Start location - Just West of Bank of America at the intersection of N. University and Kavanaugh

6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Damgoode Patio- 4th of July/Pops on the River 2018

Damgoode Pies [President Clinton Ave 500, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201]

5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

SPECIAL NOTE: There will be a minimum amount of money that ticket holders are required to spend at the table during the event.

Frontier Fourth of July

Historic Arkansas Museum [200 E 3rd St, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201]

10 a.m. to Noon

There will be a variety of family-friendly activities including: Living history performances and demonstrations, live music, hands-on crafting, territorial games, A Revolutionary War Battle reenactment between British redcoats and Colonial militiamen, the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner,” a reading of the Declaration of Independence by Rep. French Hill. Complimentary refreshments will be provided, including watermelon and lemonade.

Little Rock Marriott’s Firework Frenzy

Little Rock Marriott [3 Statehouse Plaza, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201]

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A Family Fun event for a Good Cause!

Tickets are only $20 and Children 12 and under are FREE!

Proceeds from this fun evening will go to Ronald McDonald House allowing families with sick children to be near the care and resources they need.

Red, Wags + Blue Bark-B-Q

Bark Bar [1201 South Spring Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202]

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fireworks can scare or make your dog nervous. This event is all about getting ready for the big day and celebrating our great country.

Things that Explode!

JUNE 30

Central Arkansas Library System – Dee Brown [6325 Baseline Rd, Little Rock, Arkansas 72209]

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Get ready to get messy! Learn to make Mentos Rockets, Elephant toothpaste, and Alka-Seltzer bombs!

4th of July at Blue Canoe

Blue Canoe Brewing Co. [425 E 3rd St, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201]

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Giving away FREE hot dogs with every purchase of a pint!

Bring your dog, and they'll get a bandana to look fresh and show off their patriotism!

Please note this is at the Taproom location only!

The warehouse will be closed.

Maumelle:

5th Annual Cardboard Boat Races

Lake Willastein Park

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This year's theme is The Spirit of 76, and participants are encouraged to decorate their boat and attire to add to the fun!

Morrilton:

Petit Jean 4th of July fun and games

Petit Jean State Park [1285 Petit Jean Mountain Rd, Morrilton, Arkansas 72110]

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Join the park staff for an “old-fashioned” celebration of our nation’s birthday!

Bicycle Parade; Snail's Pace Bike Race; Foot Race; Wheel Barrow Race; Three-Legged Race; Hula Hoop Contest; Petit Jean Kick Ball Game; Watermelon Seed Spitting; Water Balloon Volleyball; Water Balloon Toss

Admission is free

Mount Ida:

Fireworks Over Harbor

Mountain Harbor Resort and Spa on Lake Ouachita [Mountain Harbor Resort & Spa on Lake Ouachita, P.O. Box 1268, Mount Ida, AR 71957]

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Parade, flag raising ceremony, fireworks display.

For more information, click here.

North Little Rock:

Firework Night with the Arkansas Travelers

[July 3]

Dickey-Stephens Park [400 W. Broadway St, North Little Rock, Arkansas 72114]

First pitch at 6:10 p.m.; Fireworks post game

For ticket information, click here.

Fireworks at the Submarine

Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum [120 Riverfront Park Dr, North Little Rock, Arkansas 72114]

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soft drinks available for purchase as well as a donation bar.

The museum will be open to tour however, they won’t be offering submarine tours.

For ticket information, click here.

Pangburn:

4th of July Celebration

Pangburn City Park [Pangburn, AR 72121]

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Parade, outhouse races, guest speakers, live music, free BBQ dinner, vendors, games.

A professional firework display is at 9 p.m.

Tune into 99.1 the Hawg for the Fireworks music.

Redfield:

Annual 4th of July Celebration and Parade

Redfield Ballpark [HUCK FINN Blvd, Redfield, Arkansas 72132]

9 a.m.

Parade line up will start at 9 a.m.

Parade will begin at 10 a.m.

Food donation for parade entry fee.

Ballpark festivities starting at noon.

Firework show will be at dark.

Sherwood:

17th Annual 4th of July Family Celebration

Sherwood Forest [1111 W. Maryland Ave, Sherwood, Arkansas 72120]

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free food, fireworks, and entertainment with free shuttles provided.

Fourth of July Picnic

JULY 1

Baring Cross Baptist Church [7541 Warden Rd, Sherwood, Arkansas 72120]

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

July 4th Celebration Pulaski

JULY 3

Sherwood Park Pulaski [Sherwood Park Pulaski, 8208 Park Ave, Sherwood, AR 72120]

4 p.m.

Cajuns & Fireworks.

