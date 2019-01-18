LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a United States holiday marking the birth date of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. He was the chief spokesman of the nonviolent civil rights movement, which successfully protested racial discrimination in federal and state law.

To honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr., local organizations have put together celebrations for the holiday weekend.

Mayor to Host City's First Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Program

What: In observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. will host the first City of Little Rock Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Program. As an important leader in the civil rights movement, Dr. King campaigned against racial inequity through nonviolent resistance. This program seeks to further unite Little Rock, by not only observing his legacy, but also engaging elected officials and community members.



Pulaski Circuit and County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth, and former Arkansas State Senator Bill Walker will serve as emcees. The program will feature prayers and music by a diverse group of Little Rock pastors, choirs and soloists. Mayor Scott will give remarks. Dr. Maurice Watson, senior pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church in Largo, Maryland, is the keynote speaker. The public is invited to attend.





35th Annual Original KingFest Celebration (OKFC) schedules activities for Pine Bluff Jefferson County

What: (Pine Bluff, Arkansas) - Pine Bluff native and National Football League Hall of Fame member Willie Roaf has been tapped to serve as the keynote speaker for Justice Sunday, January 20th, and he will be the 35th annual Grand Parade Marshal for the Original KingFest Parade/Marade during activities scheduled for Jan. 15-21, in Pine Bluff. The Original KingFest Celebration honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., while promoting interracial cooperation, community service, and an appeal for mentors. All activities are open to the public and there is no charge to participate or attend events.





Saturday, Jan. 19 – Original KingFest Celebration Youth/Adult Community Service Day in partnership with the city of Pine Bluff



Sunday, Jan. 20, 6 p.m. - The Justice Sunday Commemoration Program to be held at Family Church Pine Bluff Campus, 2309 South Poplar St.



Monday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m. – 35th Annual PBICVR ORIGINAL KingFest Celebration

**A brief youth led educational program for kids to be held in the Pine Bluff Convention Center after the MLK Parade/Marade

Free MLK Eye Exams

What: On Monday, a day set aside to honor a visionary, vision is the priority of a group of volunteer doctors and students at the UAMS Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute.



UAMS will be providing free comprehensive eye exams and glasses to local students who had failed school-administered eye screenings. Some of which can't even see the big E on the eye chart.



Thousands of Arkansas students fail their annual eye screenings at school and don't ever receive a comprehensive follow-up examination, much less treatment.



To make the free exams more accessible, the UAMS Center for Diversity Affairs has arranged shuttles so parents could drop their children off at school normally closed on the MLK holiday, and the kids were transported to the UAMS campus for their eye exams and returned to school after.





Mega Kingfest