LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most stores have "closed" signs on them for the Christmas holiday, which leaves people flocking to the few stores open for last-minute purchases.

A Walgreens in Little Rock was packed with customers for most of the day.

“Some of us wait until the last minute,” Ketesha Langston said.

The parking lots along South Main Street were mostly empty, but one was not.

“We have a big pickup pretty much right before everyone sits down for dinner,” Shanell Young, the Walgreens Assistant Store Manager said.

It was one of the only stores open in the area on Christmas Day.

“Christmas day, everybody is coming in for last-minute gifts, gift cards. If they made a food mistake, they’ll come in, or if they forgot eggs, milk, they’re coming to get those last-minute things,” Young said.

Shoppers said that’s exactly what they went for.

RELATED: Coffee cup connection: Central Arkansas restaurant using mugs to bond with regulars

“I had to go get a 12 pack of Coca Cola and some sugar and cream,” Vernastine Conley said.

They were eager for the celebrations to go on.

“I’m going to my sister’s house, they’re waiting on me now,” Conley said.

Many customers hoped to scratch the final names off their lists.

“I’m getting my sister a last-minute gift,” Langston said.

“I’m trying to find a last-minute Christmas gift for our family Dirty Santa game.

So, I don’t really know exactly what I’m looking for, but I feel really thankful that the people are working here and that they left it open a little while,” Chelsea Elliott said.

Some said they’ve simply been too busy to get everything done before Christmas.

“They should open more stores, at least for a short period of time,” Langston said.

RELATED: As the countdown to Christmas continues, last minute shoppers rush to the stores

But, they’re grateful for the people behind the registers.

“I have worked on a Christmas day and it kind of sucks because you miss your family, but on the other hand, I really do appreciate it,” Elliott said.

The workers said they’re glad they could make someone’s holiday a little bit brighter by keeping doors open.

“It feels good, very fulfillment. Most people call and are like ‘I’m so sorry you have to work but thank you for being here. So, it kind of substitutes for us being here. Everybody’s appreciative that we’re open,” Young said.