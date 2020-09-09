Little Rock Zoo announces a Halloween drive-through experience

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership and Little Rock Zoo have teamed up to create a pandemic-safe, family-friendly, haunted drive-through Halloween experience.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Downtown Little Rock Partnership (DLRP) and Little Rock Zoo have teamed up to create a pandemic-safe, family-friendly, haunted drive-through Halloween experience known as Shadows at Sixth, sponsored by Simmons Bank.

The event will take place in the parking deck at 6th and Scott streets in downtown Little Rock from October 9-31.

“Knowing haunted houses, hayrides, and trick-or-treating would inevitably look different this year, we began brainstorming how we could still safely celebrate the fun of Halloween as a community,” Downtown Little Rock Partnership Executive Director Gabe Holmstrom said.

“After canceling our Boo at the Zoo event due to COVID-19, we were thrilled to partner with DLRP in designing a safe, festive alternative for families,” Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui said.

With set design by The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, CWP Productions, and Night-Skye Studios, the haunted drive-through will showcase Arkansas’ most well-known ghost tales and urban legends as well as other spooky vignettes filled with fun and fright. The event will culminate with a “wow”-worthy moment at the top of the parking deck, with a beautiful moonlit backdrop of the Little Rock skyline.

Tickets are $25 per car if purchased online, or $30 per car if purchased as you drive up. Once you enter the parking deck, you will be guided through a journey of immersive scenes, dazzling special effects, and live narration. Though you may be tempted to get out of your car for photos, you will be required to stay in your vehicle at all times.

Shadows at Sixth will run seven days a week from 7-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 7-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.