Several Memorial Day weekend events planned in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you're hoping to head out and enjoy some family activities over the holiday weekend, you couldn't have picked a better one to do it!

Multiple events are happening in North Little Rock, all lasting from Friday afternoon until Sunday.

"It is poignant, this is one of those times where we look and say, 'this is exactly what's needed for the community,'" Heath Lehman, a volunteer at an event in North Little Rock, said.

This is one of the first true weekends of summer, and one of the first where people are interacting with some sense of pre-pandemic normalcy.

"Today we stand here to kind of celebrate the return to that," Lehman said.

It's a message not lost on Erica Warden, who works for North Little Rock's Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"It's been a long time coming, last Memorial Day we weren't able to have anything here," she said.

Now though, there's plenty of options.

"Seeing the whole community coming together to watch ballet at the plaza or go to the balloon festival at North Shore, it's really overwhelming and awesome to just be grateful for what we have in North Little Rock," Warden said.

As far as events go, there's plenty to do.

North Shore Golf is holding a "BalloonFest" – where hot air balloons and helicopters are available to ride in, as well as live music, food trucks, and vendors.

"Probably gonna take a lot of tours of the submarine on the river," Warden said. "We've got a great farmers market that we hope a lot of people go to, we've got one here at the Argenta Plaza."

Submarine tours, farmers markets, even baseball at Dickey-Stephens as the Travelers take on Tulsa.

It's interesting to look back on the past year, and especially last Memorial Day, but organizers for this weekend's events say they're just happy to see people again.

"Small businesses have suffered, and we want to do something that celebrates this community and really gives everybody a chance to be together as a family, and do something really special out here," Lehman said.