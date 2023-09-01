MLK Day events across Central Arkansas

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday of January every year. Here's a list of local events honoring Dr. King!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In just a few short days, on Monday, January 16, we will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MLK Day is a holiday celebrated in the United States to honor the achievements of Dr. King, who was the one to lead the movement to end segregation and counter prejudice, all through the means of peaceful protest.

The holiday is observed on the third Monday in January.

If you're looking for ways to honor Dr. King, here are some local events happening this MLK Day:

Little Rock:

Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission's Food Giveaway at 906 Broadway Jan. 16 - 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. - This event will be a first come, first served drive-thru

MLK Jr. Day of Service Litter Cleanup at Fourche Creek Wetlands - Jan.16 - Meet at 11:00 a.m. at Interstate Park at the blue tent near the ballfields for litter pick up.

North Little Rock:

MLK Day of Service at St. Joseph Center of Arkansas - Jan. 16 - Gather from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to do projects around the building, farm, and grounds - Lunch is provided

2023 Night of Unity at Northshore Riverwalk Park - Jan. 16 - Candle Light Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. and MLK Unity Fireworks Spectacular at 6:00 p.m.

Conway:

MLK Day Mutual Aid Drive at the Faulkner County Library - Jan. 16 - 3:30 p.m. Meet to distribute food and split donations

Benton: