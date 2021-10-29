More Arkansans to trick-or-treat this Halloween, health experts expect

Halloween weekend is here, and it's the first year since the pandemic that we may see normal holiday celebrations.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — COVID-19 cases are going down and more people are getting vaccinated. This led the CDC to declare lessened guidelines for Halloween.

Alexis Wray and her family go all out for Halloween every season, but last year looked a little different.

"Just to stay safe, we did wear masks last year since it was kind of still bad around that time," said Wray.

This year, the CDC is encouraging a more traditional Halloween with trick-or-treating and celebration.

"We are hoping people will enjoy themselves and have fun," said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Arkansas' Chief Medical Officer.

But we aren't out of the pandemic quite yet, so some may still want to take precautions for those who are vulnerable to the virus.

"We still have a fair amount of COVID-19 in Arkansas so if children are in a household with someone who is still an increased risk for severe disease their families should really consider masking and social distancing," said Dr. Dillaha.

And while the young ghouls and goblins are out on Hollows Eve, make sure they are prepared for the walks around the neighborhood.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office recommends to wear bright clothing, to stay away from costumes with sharp objects, to stay with a group going out to trick-or-treat, and to use a flashlight.

Alexis is going to be a witch this year and plans to have a spook-tacular night!