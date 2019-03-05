National Dog Mom's Day is officially a thing, and it's coming up next weekend.

The holiday was founded in 2018 by Dig, a personal dating app for people with dogs. National Dog Mom's Day is now celebrated on the second Saturday in May.

So on May 11, get ready to see your social media feeds flooded with pictures of dog moms and their pooches tagged with #DogMomsDay.

A survey of women dog owners from Rover.com found 3 out of 4 consider themselves "dog moms" rather than just dog owners.

Rover.com said the top reasons women consider themselves dog moms is because their pups are their children, and they are part of the family.

Dig said there are several cities hosting events specifically to celebrate Dog Mom's Day. Singles in New York can bring their pooch for a round of speed dating, dog moms in San Francisco will be celebrated with a Pet Camp, and Boston dog moms get a day of pampering with free cocktails, desserts and dog nail trims.

You can find more dog mom events here.

