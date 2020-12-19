North Little Rock classroom visited by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus

Usually this time of year, there would be school Christmas parties for students and teachers. One classroom didn't have to miss all the fun, though.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A Pike View Early Childhood Center classroom was visited by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Around this time of the year, children would be preparing for a Christmas program that would include Santa Claus.

Teachers didn't want COVID-19 to stop them from enjoying the holiday season.

LaCher Rockins is teacher and a part of the PTA.

It was her class that was visited by the Claus' and her husband who played Santa Claus for the kids. She said they wanted to do something for the kids to remind them that not everything has completely changed.

"We thought it was important, because of everything else going on with COVID and because of so many changes and because so many things are not normal anymore," said Rockins.

The children received gifts and holiday cheer from Ulricho Rockins.

"I mean, I know we couldn't do all of the sitting on Santa's lap and telling Santa what you want for Christmas, but we tried to do the best that we could and try to give them the best experience that we could," Rockins said.