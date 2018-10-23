LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Halloween is only one week away! So, it’s time to have a little fun.

What is Arkansas’s most popular kid-friendly spooky movie?

According to Google data, it’s Scooby Doo! Weird, huh?

Frontier Business tracked Google search data from the past year on children’s Halloween movies rated PG or below and selected the top 18. They then ran the search volume of these 18 movies in every state and reported only the movie with the highest volume.

One difference from last year: the first report ranked kid-friendly spooky movies that were available only on streaming services. The second report considers any Halloween movie for kids that’s available to buy, rent, stream, or watch on live TV.

Interesting Findings

These states had the same result as last year: Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming.

Do people in Casper Wyoming love the friendly ghost, or does google simply mix up the search results?

People in New York searched more than any other state for the classic 1984 Ghostbusters, which takes place in New York

Part of HalloweenTown was filmed in St. Helens, Oregon, and every year the town has a month long “Halloweentown” celebration. No wonder Oregon searches more for the 1998 classic than any other state! (Fun fact: Parts of Twilight were also filmed in St. Helens)

