Keeping pets safe and calm during loud fireworks celebrations

The Fourth of July is usually a joyful time for us, but it may not be as fun for our four-legged friends.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Fourth of July is a time set aside to celebrate our country's independence -- often with family and friends, barbeques, trips to the lake, and of course fireworks.

What’s a joyful time for us, may not be for our four-legged friends.

In fact, for our pets, Independence Day can be just as terrifying as the Battles of Lexington and Concord were for the British back in 1775. But, there are proactive steps we can take to keep our beloved pets safe and comfortable over the next few days.

Dr. Cole Bierbaum, veterinarian at The Boulevard Veterinary Clinic in North Little Rock, suggests a leashed walk during the day will help prevent anxiety later during the evening.

“Try to get a lot of things done before some of the fireworks start, walking the pet early,” said Bierbaum. “I always recommend always leash walked, even in the back yard, because there are so many things that can potentially go wrong.”

Another helpful tip from Dr. Bierbaum is to ensure your pet has a safe space to hide, and if needed, utilize a TV or other white noise as a distraction.

Additionally, he recommends checking your fence to make sure it’s secure.

According to the American Kennel Club, more pets go missing on July 4th and 5th than any other day of the year.