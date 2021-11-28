Residents of Pine Bluff gather for 2nd annual Christmas tree lighting

Among the crowd was 2-year-old Ava, who was a little unimpressed with the holiday spirit... and especially Santa Clause.

PINE BLUFF, Ark — At the 2nd annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington led the crowd in singing "Jingle Bells" in unison as the city ushered in the holiday spirit.

"As we go from that Thanksgiving season into our Christmas season, we want to go through those gates with hearts full of thankfulness," said Washington.

The event is a part of the Pine Bluff Mistletoe Magic Week and presented by Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Among the crowd was Robert Phillips and his 2-year-old granddaughter, Ava Doolin.

She was born premature and was really little for her first Christmas, according to her grandmother. The city's Christmas tree lighting ceremony served as the first of a few holiday events and fun that Ava can enjoy for the first time.

It's also the many of firsts for Phillips to enjoy in those memories with her.

"It's an experience I've never had before. It's the joy of taking her out. Playing with her, and experience what she loved and different types of stuff like that. I've never had that before," said Phillips.

Ava clung to her grandfather for the majority of the event.

"She really knows what's going on, and she's learning the Christmas songs and she knows Santa Clause," said Phillips.

When it was time to meet Santa Clause at the event, Ava shook her head when asked if she wanted to take a picture with him.

After warning her up to the jolly St. Nick, she touched his beard and took a photo with her grandpa right by her side.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Pine Bluff Mayor, Shirley Washington is singing “Jingle Bells” at their 2nd annual Christmas Tree Lighting 🎄😭 pic.twitter.com/KFeaOzL0WQ — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) November 29, 2021

The two danced to the live Christmas music.

Once the Christmas tree was lit, they took pictures like the many families around.

Mayor Washington says it's the small moments within events like these that we have so much to be thankful for.

"As we look around our city, as we look at the changes that are taking place, as we look at those things that are not the way that we would like, we still have to look forward to the positive things that are on the eve of happening to us," said Washington.

Here are more events to look forward to in Pine Bluff:

Thursday, December 2 — Christmas Parade in Downtown Pine Bluff at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, December 3 — Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends at Regional Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.