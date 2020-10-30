Pumpkin sales soar amid pandemic, leaving slim pickings ahead of Halloween

Whether it’s to carve on Halloween day or to keep out with your fall décor, the season has been so busy that some farms don’t have many pumpkins left on the vine.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some pumpkin patches started running out of pumpkins early this year.

“Everyone has been cooped up so much, we just want to be in the fresh air,” said Stacy Childress, a pumpkin patch customer.

It’s never a bad day at the pumpkin patch because there’s so much to do. But the scenery is a little less orange if you didn’t visit a pumpkin patch on opening weekends.

“The big ones are pretty much picked over,” said Childress.

The pumpkins went very fast for farm owners like Bryan Roseberry, but the boost in sales has left a positive impact for his family.

“We typically grow what we feel like is enough, this enough, this year we ran out relatively early. We had to supplement. It’s good there was a source available to do that,” said Roseberry.

Roseberry said he believes the COVID-19 pandemic played a positive roll in getting more families safely outdoors and snatching up more pumpkins.

“People aren’t just coming to buy one,” said Roseberry. “They are coming to buy three or four for the whole family to carve, so not just the kids. The parents are getting in on the action this year, too.”

Luckily, Roseberry expanded his activities ahead of the season that ultimately accommodated more families.

He added fun slides and beefed up the hayride.

He said this year’s turnout already has him planning for next year in case it’s another unusually busy year ahead.

“We are going to expand and grow more,” said Roseberry. “But, if we need to supplement, we know that source is available.”

Roseberry Farms is open until Nov. 1st.

A few other pumpkin patches are experiencing the very same thing.

For Schaeffer’s and Collins in Conway, they posted on Facebook that they are out of pumpkins in the barn and things are pretty picked over in the field.