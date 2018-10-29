LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - With rain in the forecast for this Halloween, plans to trick-or-treat may get spooky. It may not be ideal to go door-to-door, but plans aren’t getting completely washed out.

Some people are even opting to participate early instead.

“This is our first time,” mother Alouna Ounpraseuth said.

The Highland Valley United Methodist holds a non-traditional way to trick or treat.

Director of Children’s Ministries Crystal Taylor said they held their “Trunk or Treat” for the second year.

“We just try to reach out and get people here on our campus" Taylor said. "It’s candy, prizes, petting zoo.”

They want to provide a safer option for children. Rather than going door-to-door, they go trunk-to-trunk in the church parking lot.

This was the better option for Ounpraseuth.

“The weather’s nice,” she said.

With rainy weather ahead, her little police officer got all of his candy Sunday, Oct. 28.

“We’re like, well we might as well come out during the weekend just to get out here and have a chance to wear his costume,” Ounpraseuth said.

There are still indoor options on Halloween.

The Jacksonville Police Department plans to move their ‘Trunk or Treat’ to the Jacksonville community Center if there is inclement weather. The Outlets of Little Rock are also having ‘Halloween Happenings’ in the food pavilion. The Bearden Productions Center for the Arts is prepared to welcome families.

“We’re going to be having our first fall festival. So it’s going to be an inaugural event,” founding director Legenia Bearden said.

They will have free Games, costume contests, food and an art activity.

“We just wanted a fun, safe place for families to bring their kids to enjoy this holiday season,” Bearden said.

Center staff are glad they’ll be prepared for scary weather.

“I’m happy we’re going to have this indoor event planned because I know a lot of families they go out,” Bearden said.

