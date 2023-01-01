How do you recycle your real Christmas tree after the holidays?

Christmas is just days away and if you purchased a natural tree this year, recycling it after the holidays would benefit the environment and Arkansas fish habitats.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This weekend, presents will be opened next to the Christmas tree and if you decided on a real tree this year you’ll have to decide what to do once the holiday has come and gone.

It's something that we see each year, and thankfully Trey Reid with Arkansas Game and Fish has your answer.

“It’s a tradition as strong as Christmas, almost. Take that natural tree, we don’t want the artificial tree and give it a second life as a fish habitat.," Reid said.

According to Reid, recycling those natural Christmas trees is among the many reasons we have such excellent fishing spots here in the Natural State.

“If they last all the way to springtime, they can create a habitat for young fish and get away from some predators. So, a lot of benefits to adding some of those habitats to our lakes and streams,” he said.

More good news if you’re looking to recycle your natural tree, there are multiple locations to drop it off after Christmas.

"Riverview Park in North Little Rock is [a] popular drop off location. The Holsey fish hatchery ramp in Lake Hamilton. There are dozens of locations across the state," Reid said.

You can find that full list of drop off locations right on Arkansas Game and Fish's website.

There's even some fun things you can do in your own pond if you have the tools and regulation in your area.

“If you want to grab you a truck bed full of them. Grab some cinderblocks, sandbags, and parachute cords [and] your favorite fishing hole you can do that as well,” Reid said.