NORTH POLE RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, Chuanying — You bet those are the sounds of reindeer hooves on your rooftop. Santa’s personal veterinarian cleared his team of reindeer for travel.

Veterinarian John Howe, DVM, made a visit to the North Pole earlier this month to give Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid. Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph a preflight check-up, according to Veterinarian Practice News.

The group of magical reindeer passed their health exam with flying colors. They also had all the certificates they needed to travel around the world.

“After a full examination and review of their medical records, I’m pleased to say Santa’s reindeer are healthy, in great shape, and ready to fly on Christmas Eve,” Dr. Howe said.

Veterinary Practice News said Santa himself was not available for comment but did release a statement.

“Without my reindeer, there simply would be no Christmas,” he said. “Proper veterinary care ensures that, year in and year out, my team and I are able to deliver presents to boys and girls around the world. Dr. Howe is definitely on the ‘nice list’ again this year.”

Don’t forget, you can also track Santa using the NORAD Santa tracker online. With the reindeer all checked out and ready to go, you can follow their journey delivering gifts across the globe.

