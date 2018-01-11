NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Eager children and their families can experience the joy and magic of the holiday season with a visit to the Simon Santa Photo Experience at McCain Mall.

Children can whisper wishes and capture photo memories with Santa beginning Friday, November 16 at 6 p.m. through Christmas Eve on Monday, December 24 at 6 p.m. in the center court area on the lower level.

Santa will arrive November 16 at 6:00 p.m. by a North Little Rock Fire Truck at the Regal Cinema entrance and parade through the mall to center court. Kids can enjoy milk and cookies and have their special photo memory made.

Enjoy breakfast with Santa and participate in fun crafts on Saturday, November 17 at 9 a.m., prior to visiting with Santa.

Reservations can be made for the breakfast by calling 501-758-6317 ext. 221. McCain Mall also provides children with all spectrums of special needs and their families with an opportunity to enjoy this time-honored holiday tradition through a sensory-friendly Caring Santa event in association with Autism Speaks.

Caring Santa will occur on Sunday, December 2 at 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. prior to mall opening. Guests can register in advance at simon.com/caringsanta. McCain Mall Santa Experience will also share the heart of Santa by collecting donations for Autism Speaks throughout the holiday season.

“One of the great traditions of holiday shopping at McCain Mall is the annual family visit to the Simon Santa Photo Experience,” said Cheryl Ringgold, director of mall marketing at McCain Mall. “I know Santa can’t wait to greet children bringing him their holiday wishes.”

© 2018 KTHV