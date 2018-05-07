LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The fourth of July is over, but maybe you still have fireworks left and you're wondering how to store them safely in these hot temperatures.

Brad Rickett from North Little Rock Charley's Fireworks said your fireworks will be okay if you keep them dry.

He suggests putting them in a cool, dry place with no humidity, and refrain from putting them in an attic or garage. If your fireworks are open, we suggest taking those and securing them with packing tape. If they are still in their original package, they will keep for about a year.

Fireworks can still be bought today in many places across the state.

Be sure to check with your county to know the rules for your area.

