Middle School can be a difficult time for kids. This holiday season, staff at Cabot Middle School South are spreading kindness with the help of some special trees.

“Kindness Trees” are located at the front of the school and in the cafeteria. They are filled with ornaments that have affirmations written by students.

Some of the phrases include:

“Be the one that smiles back”

"You can be anything if you dream hard enough”

"Be awesome”

“Try ,and if you fail, try again”

“We're being happy and kind and putting happy ornaments on the kindness tree,” 5th header Tryston Wyche said.

The kindness trees are new on campus this holiday season -- giving students a creative way to express positivity.

“Middle school is a hard time,” 5th grade counselor Jana Terrell said. “Our kids are not quite elementary babies anymore and they're not big junior high kids. They need help spreading some kindness and learning to navigate life in general.”

She’s already seeing positive results.

“Something so small can make a big difference,” 5th grade student Becca Hicks said. “Sometimes people forget,” Shelby Baxter added.

After the trees come down, Terrell hopes her lessons in kindness remain front and center.

“I always tell the kids ‘spread kindness everyday,’” she said.

RELATED: 'I could draw ponies,' Vilonia woman uses talent to create children's books

RELATED: 'It's what we're supposed to do' | Cabot student collects 600 pounds of food for school pantry

RELATED: Rapper Lil Uzi Vert surprises children in Arkansas with winter coats