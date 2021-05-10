Things to do across central Arkansas during this spooky season

Halloween is approaching fast and it can be hard to keep up with all the fun activities happening around the natural state. That's why we made a list!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Halloween is approaching fast and it can be hard to keep up with all the fun activities happening around the natural state.

Fortunately, we've made a list of everyone's fall favorites!

The Little Rock Zoo has a fun-filled day planned for every Saturday in October (excluding October 23). You can show up in your Halloween best, enjoy a magic show, do the monster mash, ride the scaredy cat carousel, and more!

The events differ by day. For more details, visit their website.

Celebrate fall outdoors with free, festive Halloween movies in the Main Street Pocket Park! Beverages and popcorn will be available, but make sure to bring your own chair and/or blanket. A spooky movie will be shown at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The 3rd Annual HarvestFest Dog show will take place at Hodge Orthodontics this year, with tickets at only $20! With a ticket purchase, you'll get to walk the "dogwalk" with your pupper, get your photo taken by Mariposa Studio Photography, take home a doggie bag (swag bag) and possibly win one of the HarvestFest Dog Show awards! All dogs are welcome at the HarvestFest Dog Show.

The Cabot United Methodist Church will have a fun night of candy, decorated trunks, a petting zoo, and games on Oct. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A Halloween Carnival at North Little Rock Funland will be happening Oct. 23, Oct. 29, and Oct. 30. Each night, there'll be a costume contest, zombie boogey, eerie express, movie in the graveyard, scary walking tour, ghostly carousel, and graveyard of treats.

Decorated trunks, pony rides, a petting zoo, cake walk, rock wall, carnival games, face paintings, a balloon artist, hot dogs, popcorn and candy will all be available at Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sommelier Susie Long and Pastry Chef Sara Horton will put together tasty flight pairings that you don't want to miss at Petit & Keet in Little Rock. There will also be a costume contest on Saturday! Not to mention the themed cocktails that will be available all week.

There will be mall-wide trick or treating from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Park Plaza with participating retailers. The event is for children ages 12 and under.

The tunnel turns terrifying on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It'll be a spooktacular experience for the family. Plus, your car will leave looking boo-tiful!

Pumpkin Patches: