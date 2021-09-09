Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

One (unlucky) person will be chosen to watch 13 horror films based on Stephen King’s most chilling novels.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for your new 'Scream job?' With Halloween on the horizon, Dish Network is picking one person to get paid to watch 13 horror films based on Stephen King’s most chilling novels.

The company is looking for someone who is detail-oriented enough to track their trudge through the 13 flicks for a prize of $1,300.

Dish said the most qualified applicant would describe why they are a can't miss horror film aficionado and what they hope to gain from this dream (or nightmare) job experience.

Additionally, the person chosen will need to provide updates on the process of the films, their favorite and least favorite of the 13 and how your heart rate spikes during the most terrifying scenes.

If chosen, Dish will send a Stephen King survival kit fitted with a blanket, popcorn, candy and a Fitbit to help track your heart rate.

The 13 films that must be watched include

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

It (original or 2017 remake)

It: Chapter Two

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem's Lot

The Shining

Doctor Sleep

Once all 13 are watched by Halloween, the person chosen will log a report and send it back to Dish for the prize money.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.