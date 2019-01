LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - People in the historic MacArthur Park neighborhood in Little Rock got into the holiday spirit with some Christmas Caroling.

Stone's Throw Brewing hosted the event, and carolers serenaded the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, Arkansas Arts Center, Firehouse Hostel & Museum, Little Rock, Fire Station number 2 and the Cumberland Tower.

Participation was free and open to all ages and skill levels.