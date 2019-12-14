LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Volunteers showed up Saturday to place thousands of holiday wreaths at the Little Rock National Cemetery.

Little Rock was one of more than 2,000 cemeteries in the United States to participate in the Wreaths Across America event.

All over America, volunteers helped to put wreaths on veteran headstones.

There are roughly 22,000 veterans buried at the Little Rock National Cemetery.

"This is a very old cemetery and a lot of the families are no longer around, and for many this may be the only time their name is said this year, and so for us, it's important to remember their service to this country and to recognize that," said Angel Beason, a Wreaths Across America cemetery coordinator.

Several groups helped to achieved this year's event, including Camp Robinson Navy cadets, girls and boy scouts, Little Rock Air Force Base Marines and the Sheridan R.O.T.C.

While only 7,000 graves got wreaths in Little Rock, Wreaths Across America organizers are already working to get more sponsors for next year's event.

Steve Payne

RELATED: 'We will never forget' | Hundreds of thousands of holiday wreaths placed at Arlington National Cemetery

RELATED: 104-year-old Texas woman asked for children's books to donate to celebrate her birthday