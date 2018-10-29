LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The folks at Goodwill showed us how to make a transformer costume out of a plastic bin and other items that can be bought at Goodwill. Oh yeah, Kerri Nettles with Goodwill dressed as Emmy award-winning Laura Monteverdi!

Turns out, Goodwill has a costume generator on its site. You just choose up to three items that are easily found at Goodwill and you get your suggestions.

Transformers costumes are all-the-rage right now after a viral video showed some adorable kids "transforming" on a sidewalk.

Here's that video:

We also showed off a cupcake costume made out of various Goodwill items, including a lampshade!

For the adults, you might be able to throw together a Laura Monteverdi costume:

