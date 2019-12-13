LARGO, Fla. — Two men are facing criminal mischief charges after police say they climbed a Christmas tree in Largo Central Park.

Police say Alex Laky and Shay Tracy climbed the city’s 35-foot Christmas tree to “willfully and maliciously” damage it.

Two other people saw Laky and Tracy dangling from the tree and throwing ornaments to the ground, according to officers. According to the arrest report, one of the witnesses was a city employee.

Police say Laky and Tracy caused $250 in damage. And, after being read their Miranda rights by officers, both admitted to climbing the tree.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter