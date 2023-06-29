The flag will be knitted at The Momentary in Bentonville between July 1-4.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Momentary has announced a new exhibition for July 4th featuring the world's largest knitted American flag.

The Sideshow exhibition, which will be housed in the Boiler Room gallery, will include “familiar objects and ideas with a healthy dash of wit, irreverence, and spectacle,” according to the museum.

The flag will be knitted on-site at the Momentary's North Courtyard by multidisciplinary artist, Dave Cole. He will be using two telephone poles as knitting needles attached to two large excavators that will be used as arms.

“Through his work, Cole explores the complexity of American identity with a combination of wit, visual puns, and—in this exhibition—a large dose of spectacle,” the Momentary said.

Cole will be knitting July 1-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and visitors can come watch for free. A special celebratory toast will be held on July 4th once the flag is completed. It will remain on view through July 16.

