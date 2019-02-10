It's finally October, which means it's time for all things fall in Arkansas! Grab the kiddos and head to a nearby farm, where you can pick a pumpkin, play in the hay and pet some farm animals! Each farm is different and offers different activities, so be sure to browse our list to find the one that's right for you.

If you and the kiddos go out to play the day away, share your pictures with us by using the hashtag #beon11! We can't wait to see your pics!

getty

Sheridan, Ark. - Oct. 4-5, 2019

Annual event held for more than 30 years. First weekend of October in downtown Sheridan, Arkansas. You’ll find Lumberjack Competitions, games and fun for children of all ages, arts and crafts, 5K run, a parade and much more. The event is held on the Grant County Courthouse Square.

Hot Springs, Ark. - Oct. 4-5, 2019

A quirky mix of music, art, food, drink, contests and kids activities. Handmade Art Fair with artisans selling one of a kind paintings, pottery, and jewelry. Hot Water Hills opens Friday, and continues on Saturday. Bring a lawn chair and join the fun!

Little Rock, Ark. - Oct 5-6, 2019

Lots of workshops, vendors and information on UFO’s, Bigfoot, The Supernatural, Ghost Hunting and so much more paranormal. Held at the McArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History.

Beebe, Ark. - Oct. 5, 2019

Fun for the whole family, with a 5k, vendors, concert and live entertainment, and more

Fairfield Bay, Ark. - Oct. 5, 2019

Enjoy music, dancing, a Bier Garten, German food, and of course an Oompah-pah band. All the fun, food, and beer available. Admission is free.

West Helena, Ark. - Oct. 9-12, 2019

An annual, multi-day blues festival, held in Helena, Arkansas. Festival was started in 1986. Lots of big name entertainers play this show.

Little Rock, Ark. - Oct. 11-20, 2019

Everything you would expect from a great state fair with plenty of entertainment, rides, events, activities, animals, kids fun, food, and so much more.

Little Rock, Ark. - Oct. 12, 2019

Nice family fun with vendor selling their wares, food, fashion, music and more.

Hot Springs, Ark. - Oct 26, 2019

An artbeat entertainment showcase for all ages happening at the Hot Springs Farmer’s Market. Live bands all day long, food & adult beverages, merch booth/vendors, bouncy house & baggo, face paint, and funnel cakes!

Little Rock, Ark. - Oct. 26, 2019

This annual event brings plenty of activities to South Main Street including lots of vendors, local flavor, and live music.

Russellville, Ark. - Oct 26, 2019

Lots of fun in downtown with the annual chili, pie, and cake contests plus the bike ride, a 5k race, car and truck show, arts and crafts, games, rides and live entertainment. Since 1992.