Here's where to see holiday lights in central Arkansas

Just because this year is a little different, doesn't mean central Arkansas can't celebrate the holidays with socially distant light displays!

For example, as some cities cut back, Hot Springs is touting the expansive downtown display as a safe way to get in the holiday spirit.

Garvan Gardens Winter Garden Festival in Hot Springs

Where: Garvan Gardens - 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs National Park

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, the last admission is at 5 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas day

Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for ages 4-12, free ages 3 and under

A Trail of Holiday Lights at Sherwood's Enchanted Forest

Sherwood's Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights is a mile-long drive-thru trail of holiday lights.

Where: Sherwood Sports Complex, 511 Bear Paw Road

When: Nov. 20, through Dec. 30, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The gates to the Sports Complex will close at 9:30 p.m. to allow ample time for the vehicles within the parking lot gates to make it through the trail.

Cost: Admission is free but donations to fund future displays are accepted.

Lights on Jupiter Christmas Light Show in North Little Rock

There are more than 50,000 flashing lights on two neighboring houses in North Little Rock.

Where: 15401 Szymanski Road

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday or 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 4, except in heavy rain.

Cost: If you want to control the lights and pick your favorite music mix, just donate to the Hearts4Holidays project, which supports giving local older adults Christmas presents. For info, visit lightsonjupiter.org.

Hot Springs Holiday Lights on Bathhouse Row in Hot Springs

Where: Central Ave. between Reserve and Fountain St., in Hot Springs National Park

When: Nov. 23 through Jan. 5