Several local 4th of July events on tap this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The July 4th holiday is this weekend and several cities are holding events.

Here’s a look at some of the local events that are on tap during the holiday:

The annual free public 4th of July fireworks display on Lake Hamilton will be held Sunday, July 4th, at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be synched with music on radio station 97.5 FM US97 Country when fans watch the display. In case of rain, the fireworks will be rescheduled for Monday, July 5th.