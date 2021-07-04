Several local 4th of July events on tap this weekend

x
Holidays

The Fourth of July holiday is this weekend and several cities are holding events.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The July 4th holiday is this weekend and several cities are holding events. 

Here’s a look at some of the local events that are on tap during the holiday: 

Beebe

Bryant

  • Come enjoy Pops in the Park July 4, 2021 at Bishop Park at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:00pm. Free admission and parking. Bring your blankets and chairs. Food trucks and beverage tent will be onsite to purchase drinks/food.

Camden

Conway

Hot Springs Village

  • Come out and enjoy the highlight of The Stars and Stripe Festival as we celebrate with a festive party at Lake Balboa Beach with live music and a fireworks show spectacular over Lake Balboa. Performances will start at 5p with Feelin’ Groovy Kids Show followed by Kenny Mann and Danger Zone.  The music will conclude with the headlining act Bad Habit.

Jacksonville

Lake Hamilton

The annual free public 4th of July fireworks display on Lake Hamilton will be held Sunday, July 4th, at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be synched with music on radio station 97.5 FM US97 Country when fans watch the display. In case of rain, the fireworks will be rescheduled for Monday, July 5th.

Little Rock

  • In its 37th year, Pops on the River is a free community event and the largest Fourth of July event in the state with more than 30,000 attendees. Activities include: free children’s activities, a shopping marketplace, food trucks and lots of entertainment. Entertainment inside the First Security Amphitheater includes live music and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

Sherwood

    

