LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Parents, we all know we wish we could still technically ‘trick-or-treat.’ But living through our kids isn’t bad, right?

So, here are the best wines to pair with your children’s Halloween candy.

Vivino, a wine app, released its 2018 helpful guide to take your candy to the next level with its Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing Guide.

Here’s what it says:

Starburst + Moscato

Swedish Fish + Lambrusco

Hershey’s Kisses + Zinfandel

Kit Kat + Pinot Noir

Reese’s + Gamay

M&M’s + Port

Skittles + Madeira

Jolly Rancher + Gewurztraminer

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar + Syrah

Whoppers + Cabernet Sauvignon

