LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Parents, we all know we wish we could still technically ‘trick-or-treat.’ But living through our kids isn’t bad, right?
So, here are the best wines to pair with your children’s Halloween candy.
Vivino, a wine app, released its 2018 helpful guide to take your candy to the next level with its Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing Guide.
Here’s what it says:
Starburst + Moscato
Swedish Fish + Lambrusco
Hershey’s Kisses + Zinfandel
Kit Kat + Pinot Noir
Reese’s + Gamay
M&M’s + Port
Skittles + Madeira
Jolly Rancher + Gewurztraminer
Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar + Syrah
Whoppers + Cabernet Sauvignon
© 2018 KTHV