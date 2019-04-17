Add personality to your backyard with these gorgeous Clay Pot Terracotta Toadstools that are made using Terracotta Pots and Saucers.

These will look beautiful in garden beds and fairy gardens. They are extremely easy to put together and you can get as creative as you like. We love the bright colors and they will bring your garden to life!

There are a number of ways to make your Clay Pot Toadstools and you can decorate them with your favorite colors. They look cute with windows added to the base and don’t forget to add some gnomes.

You can group your Clay Pot Toadstools together in a corner or pop them amongst the flowers and plants in your garden beds.

What you will need:

Terracotta pots of various sizes (bottom of the toadstool)

Terracotta saucers of various sizes (the top of the toadstool)

Acrylic Paint - Bright colors

Acrylic Paint Brushes

White Spray Paint- Primer

Clear Spray Paint- Top Coat

E6000 Glue

What to do: