LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A lot of us are spending more time than ever at home. So why not use that time to invest in your biggest investment?

Last week, we worked on updating old counter tops and cabinets. This week, we are adding the wow factor to a room for less than $50!

“My tools are already out, right?” Rob Evans said.

So why not prove we’re Pinterest pros? Make a statement wall.

With seven 1x3’s and one 1x4. First, mark your studs.

Then outline where your boards will go.

“For all of you doing math homework with the kids? You’ll be doing that same math if you build this wall.”

Rob didn’t pay attention in math class apparently, “I messed up,” he said, trying to figure out why the dimensions and his math didn’t add up. After he figured it out, he picked out the boards.

“This is MDF board. It’s very soft.”

Using a 15-gauge nail gun and adhesive, he attached the boards to the wall. Added wood putty to cover the holes, caulk to merge the gaps, and sanded down the wood putty.

Then he repaired damaged wood trim from a dog attack with wood putty, and decided to repaint all the crown molding and baseboards a different shade of white (Natural Choice).

Then on went the new color (Venus Teal) on the walls, and for $35 worth of boards, a gallon of paint, about a day’s worth of labor, you’ve got your wow factor.

KTHV

And it’s on to the next room.

RELATED: Arkansas's certified KonMari consultant says to cut yourself some slack during quarantine

RELATED: DIY projects you can do while under quarantine during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: How to make your own face mask without a sewing machine