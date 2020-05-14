LITTLE ROCK, Ark — We’re all spending more time at home, and we’re all noticing things that need to be fixed — like that gutter that keeps dripping.

If you live around tall trees, this time of year your gutters can get clogged even with gutter guards.

Before you get up on that ladder, please remember they can be deadly. Hundreds of Americans die each year from falls from ladders. You don’t have to climb the ladder. Get a blower, or borrow your neighbors, and attach this PVC adapter that has a hook on the end and blows out the gutters.

In Rob Evans’ case, his gutter couldn’t be fixed from the ground, so he had to get the ladder, take off the gutter guard, clean out the debris, scrape out the old caulk, and put in the new.

Reattach the gutter guard, and the next time it rains you won’t hear that dripping!

Now on to the next project.

