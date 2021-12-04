How to create easy, inexpensive home improvements

COVID has had a compounding effect, driving up home prices, and if you're thinking of cashing in, THV11 has some low cost and no cost ideas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spring is always a great time for home sales, but this spring is different.

COVID has had a compounding effect, driving up home prices, and if you're thinking of cashing in, THV11 has some low cost and no cost ideas.

Building supply costs have skyrocketed. Virtual workers want more room at home.

According to the National Association of Realtors, it's leading to the most competitive market in decades. The typical home is selling in less than three weeks, with multiple offers.

To get your home ready, we turned to our expert, Chris H. Olsen.

"There's four simple things that don't cost you a lot of money," he said.

And it all starts with curb appeal.

"Clean your shrubs," he said, "and the number one thing is to rebark your flower beds."

At two bucks a bag of mulch, you can spend about 20 bucks for a fresh look.

'Number two," he said, "add color to the outside. Get hanging baskets, plant them in the ground and they look instant."

Paint your front door. Oslen said to pick a color that doesn't match the shutters or trim.That may cost you less than ten bucks.

"What it says to me," he explained, "is that person actually cares for their home, so their inside has to be just as nice."

The final two steps are free: