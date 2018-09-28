PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) – First there were actual caves. Then came the man cave. Now, more women are claiming their own space.

The She Shed is the latest craze in gender-specific sanctuaries.

“Retail therapy is one thing. She Shed therapy is another,” laughed She Shed owner, Cristal Montgomery.

Across the country, women of all ages are staking claim to backyard sheds as a personal space to relax and call their own.

“My husband has a space and I thought, you know, I could use one of those,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery had her She Shed built last year in the back yard next to her husband’s shed. Her space is complete with a television, mini fridge and air conditioning. It also doubles as a work space for her favorite hobby.

“I like to redo furniture, mostly dressers and old pieces like that,” said Montgomery.

Since taking over the family business in 2012, Justin Wells with A1 Storage Buildings has seen an uptick in requests for the female-only domain.

“Usually something about a 12x16 with a house door so they can put in a fridge or a work bench to do handy work like furniture building or refinishing or make jewelry,” said Wells.

Wells said he builds one She Shed about every six months and has seen them turned in to all sorts of personalized spaces.

“I just got done doing one in Clarksville that is a music studio,” said Wells.

For Montgomery, her shed is her personal haven right in her own backyard.

“It’s your own personal getaway,” said Montgomery.

Wells said most sheds start at around $2,600 for a basic 12 x 16 structure. He said additions can be made including windows, awnings and more.

