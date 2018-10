Today, we're reiterating that you NEVER EVER put plastic bags in the recycling.

But we're also reminding you that that includes lawn bags! Beyond that, no leaves or yard clipping should make their way into the recycling bin either!

Any bag will clog the recycling machine. So just don't put them in the bin!

