LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Holiday shopping leaves a lot of empty boxes and packing material behind. But it's important to know what you can and can not recycle.

If you plan to recycle cardboard boxes, make sure they are clean and flat in the bin.

And don't try to recycle packing material or wrapping.

Raise your hand if you are already online holiday shopping! Remember you can recycle cardboard boxes, just empty and flatten them out!



