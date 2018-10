LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Recycling loose items may not seem like the best way. But bagging recyclables is a big no-no.

ALWAYS: Put recyclable items in the cart loose.

NEVER: Bag recyclable items.

Here's your #RecycleRight Tip for the day: put items loose in the cart. Don't put items in bags. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/RjtK66lkrZ — Raven Richard (@RavenTHV11) October 15, 2018

