This week, we're reminding everyone to recycle their electronics. But not in your recycling bin!

There is an event Tuesday and Wednesday in the parking lot of Verizon Arena during which Pulaski County residents can drop off electronics for recycling.

Monday's #RecycleRight tip includes recycling electronics! YES YOU CAN RECYCLE THEM, but not in the normal recycle bin. Drop them off at Unplugged event Tues/Wed in the parking lot of Verizon Arena. Free to all Pulaski Co. residents. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/olsefUedbN — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) September 24, 2018

© 2018 KTHV