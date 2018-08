LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Just in time for back to school, kids can get involved in recycling right.

Instead of a tip, this week we bring you a competition. The Regional Recycling District is offering $1,000 each for the best school recycling ideas. Sign up here by Nov. 2.

